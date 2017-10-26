Veterans Helping Veterans!

Charlie Barocas known as one of the top orthopedic technologists in the country, now teaches, lectures and opened a new non-profit in St. Pete's Innovation District called The Veterans Orthopedic Training Center. The center is designed to train veterans AT NO CHARGE to work with casting and bracing orthopedic patients from pediatrics to geriatrics. The location is 625 Sixth Avenue South, Suite 365 located in the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital medical complex. The web site is: For more info, go to veteransorthotraining.org and for volunteering or making a donation call: 727-394-1700.

