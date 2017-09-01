Victory Day Dinner Dance Honoring Our Troops!

The Fisher House (FH), located next to James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH), is a “home away from home” for families of acutely hospitalized veterans and active-duty service members who live more than 50 miles away from JAHVH. On Saturday, September 2nd at 6:30pm (FH) will honor Retired and Active Military Veterans with a Victory Day Dinner Dance where Gold Medal Winning Chefs of the Fort Harrison will provide a Gourmet Dinner. The event will take place at the Fort Harrison Auditorium, 210 S. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater. Arlene Norman – AKA Ms. Right Step, Dance Instructor and Owner of Right Step Dance Studio and Savoy South Dance Hall joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us all about this amazing event. More info is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Savoy-South-Dance-Hall-165035167686/

