View the Eclipse At MOSI…. For Free!

Anthony Pelaez the Director of Innovation for MOSI is inviting the community to a Free Solar Eclipse 2017 Special Event for all ages on August 21st 1 p.m.– 3:30 p.m. Even though MOSI will be temporarily closed due to renovation, they are excited to share their enthusiasm for the eclipse with the Tampa Bay community. Events like these are made even more fun when space and science enthusiasts gather together to experience the wonders of our universe. The event will “Eclipse” hands-on science activities, an exciting Eclipse celebration viewing the eclipse with specialized telescopes and an astronomy presentation. MOSI educators will be on hand to answer questions and ensure a safe viewing experience. For more info, go to mosi.org



