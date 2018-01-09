Viking Fest

Come join the Scandinavian Trade Association (STA) in celebrating Viking culture and heritage at the Tampa Bay Brewing Company- (Westchase location) located on Racetrack Road across from the Oldsmar Flea Market. Saturday, January 13 from 10:00am – 5:30pm enjoy a day full of family fun & games. Enjoy watching & playing some traditional Viking games with activities for kids of all ages while learning about historic craftsmanship & professions from skilled artisans. There will even be hands-on demonstrations to participate in! For more info, go to scandinaviantrade.org

