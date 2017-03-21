Vintage toy expert discoveries – wow!

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure is a motto that we are all familiar with. Well, for over 25 years Joel Magee has traveled the world to find those hidden or throw away toy treasures many people have but do not know the true value of these items. Joel has found so many great toys he is now called the Toy Scout and he joined us today on Great Day Tampa Bay with a comic book worth 30,000$. For more exciting finds, please go to americastoyscout.com

The show will be held March 21-26 at six different locations to be announced later this week.

· Tuesday, March 21, Holiday Inn Express, 2580 Gulf to Bay Blvd, in Clearwater

· Wednesday, March 22, Hilton Homewood Suites, 10240 Palm River Road, in Tampa-Brandon

· Thursday, March 23, Courtyard By Marriott Westshore, 3805 West Cypress, Tampa

· Friday, March 24, Marriott Springhill Suites Temple Terrace, 5396 Primrose Lake Circle, Tampa

· Saturday, March 25, Hilton Garden Inn, 4052 Tampa Road , Oldsmar

· Sunday, March 26, Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater-St Petersburg, 3131 Executive Drive,CLW

