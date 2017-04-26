VIP Tour of One Buc Place….MC Style!

On this special VIP Tour of One Buc Place, Michael Clayton inspired young men to be their very best. He delivered a motivational message in every room of the facility and the kids were truly amazed. Michael and the kids even got to take their skills to the football field where The Ole Man (Michael Clayton) showed he can still move those old bones. The 5000 Role Models is an enrichment program designed primarily for minority males. They focus on raising young men to the next level, learning leadership skills, making positive life choices, and becoming respectful and successful men. There are 45 students involved in the Safety Harbor Middle School 5000 Role Models. It is facilitated by Scott Johnson and Stephanie Crawford. Special Thanks to Brian Ford and the Buccaneer family for making this all possible

