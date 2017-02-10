Wallenda's vow the show must go on!

Rick Wallenda, one member of the world famous Wallenda family is praying for the recovery of family members after the serious fall during a practice earlier this week.

Rick is preparing to tight rope walk his way over the Sundial in St. Petersburg for his next adventure this Saturday. He will attempt a high wire skywalk over one of the world’s largest bowstring dials.

The event is free and will take place around 5 pm on Saturday. This event will benefit the Habitat For Humanity. For more information you can go to Wallenda.com.

