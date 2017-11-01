WTSP
Close

Want some Bulging ABS!

Teresa Tapp joins GDTB in studio with Great fitness tips.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:47 AM. EDT November 01, 2017

Halloween interrupted our normal Tuesday workout but every day is a great day to workout out with Teresa Tapp. Today was all about the core and a pregnant T-Tapper put our Michael Clayton to shame. For more exercises go to,

t-tapp.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories