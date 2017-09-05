Want to Update Your Wardrobe in a Minute?

HAUTE returns for its signature 7th season and now is the time to add a cool, new piece of accessory from Haute Accessories. HAUTE, spotlights the contributions accessory designers make to the fashion industry; featuring the unique and creative works of independent and emerging accessory designers. Designers Nicolette Simms and Charles Galvin joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the fun coming up this week. The main runway event will be held on Saturday September 9th 2017 in Tampa Florida. The preceding days will feature a Models Style Mixer, Accessory Designers & Artist Exhibit and a Little Black Dress Fashion Party. For more info, go to hauteaccessoriesweek.com



