Want to Work In Television?

An Independent film is seeking summer production interns for wardrobe, art and hair/M-U. Great opportunity to work closely with and learn from a professional film crew. “Epiphany" will shoot on location July 25, 2017-August 17, 2017 in Tarpon Springs, FL. Epiphany is about a young girl struggling to create a relationship with her father, after the death of her aunt who raised her. Tony Armer, St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commissioner and Koula Kazista, Writer Director "Epiphany", joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. For more info, go to www.filmspc.com



