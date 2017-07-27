We D- Clare-War…..Margarita Style!

Thanks to Creative Loafing, your favorite tequila battle is back! It's that time of the year again. It’s time to celebrate the best guilty pleasure of the summer: The Margarita! Sample your way around Hornitos® Tequila margaritas created by more than 15 of the Tampa Bay area's best mixologists and try your hand at tipsy judging as YOU help award 'Tampa Bay's Best Margarita' this Friday at Creative Loafing's Margarita Wars! Alexis Chamberlain, Marketing & Events Manager, Creative Loafing and Christian Shelton from Acropolis Greek Tavern joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. The event kicks off July 28th at the TPepin's Hospitality Centre. VIP: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | GA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets on sale now: cltampa.com/MargaritaWars

