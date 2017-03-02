Weight Loss success with Dr. Urshan.

Dr. Jonathan Urshan is the owner and founder of Dr. Urshan Health and Weight Loss Center. The specificity of the proprietary technology that Dr. Urshan uses, asks the body precisely what it needs and then determines the specific and exact plan for simple and exact action steps so that you can overcome your weight loss, hormone and health challenges. More than anything, Dr. Urshan is passionate about helping others live healthier, better quality lives in our community and around the world. Dr. Urshan was able to bring one of his clients on the show, as we boasted over their progress. For more info, go to GetThinTampa.com

(© 2017 WTSP)