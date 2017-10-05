What do DJ Khaled and Mentos Have in Common?

DJ Khaled is joining Mentos Gum to surprise the University of Wisconsin with a visit if and only if freshman Sam Jeschke, can connect with everyone on his campus using 43,000 bottles of Mentos Gum by the first day of class. If Sam can share every last bottle in time, he will earn a free DJ Khaled concert on campus for his classmates and a year of free tuition for himself.



With the challenge now underway, DJ Khaled is telling fans how they can help Sam by sharing an idea on samhasmentosgum.comfor the chance to win a VIP trip to his concert in Madison...if Sam completes the challenge.





