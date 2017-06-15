What happens when Opera meets Broadway?

The St. Petersburg Opera Company presents much more than just operas. They do all types of music in creative, entertaining ways. In fact, their upcoming productions will feature Broadway’s “Into the Woods” and more. Maestro Mark Sforzini is the artistic director and he joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about how the show will be conducted. The St. Petersburg Opera Company’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods will be held at the Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg at 7:30 p.m. on June 30th and July 3rd, 7th and 8th and at 2 p.m. also on July 2nd and 9th. For more info, go to stpeteopera.org

