What's Better Than Enjoying Frozen Custard?

Farming is one of those professions that many of us tend to take for granted, even though each one of us depends on the fruits of farmers' labor every day. Consider this: one U.S. farm feeds an estimated 168 people annually in America and abroad. Modern agriculture produces enough food for all 6.3 billion people worldwide. And, with the global population expected to increase to more than 9 billion by 2050, the world's farmers will need to grow about 60 percent more food than what is currently being produced. So, supporting famers, and future farmers, has never been more important. On May 4, a.k.a. Scoops of Thanks Day, people across the U.S. can play a huge role in supporting our future farmers and ag leaders by contributing to an agricultural organization at participating Culver's. Guests can donate $1 to the National FFA Organization, local FFA chapters or other locally-based agricultural organizations in exchange for a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard. Last year's contributions reached $56,500. Jessie Corning, Culver's senior marketing manager, and Alison Wedig, former state FFA officer, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details.





