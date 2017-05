In this week’s “Hot on Demand”, film/TV critic Stephanie Webb, has the latest on the “Game of Thrones” spinoff shows headed our way. Plus, new on DVD/Blu-ray it’s “Fifty Shades Darker” (even UNCUT!) and everything you need to know about the greatness that is the 45th anniversary edition of the “Godfather” movies.

© 2017 WTSP-TV