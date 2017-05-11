When All Else Fails, Look Your Best!

Beauty & Style expert, Candace Corey, shows you product tips to prep for your day down the isle.
FRIZZ FREE HAIR
Alterna Haircare Caviar Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist
$32.00 at Sephora
BODY CARE
Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer
$10.99 at WalMart
BRIDAL MAKEUP
Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
$44 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com
FASHION
J Crew
at JCrew.com
