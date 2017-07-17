When Cancer is Your Reality, What Do You Do?

Cancer does not discriminate. Cancer doesn’t care how old you are nor does it care about the heartache and pain it causes families. So, what do you do when the words, “I Have Cancer” becomes your reality. There are some people who will soak in their misery and then there are some who will become a light and a beacon of hope for others. Joe Peon chose the latter and his story about how he has created a joyous life with his grandson is one that will pull on your heart strings. They both joined Great Day Tampa Bay their “Best Friend Day”, A day spent exploring Tampa and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

