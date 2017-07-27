When it Comes To Sharks, We Have It ALL WRONG!

George Burgess is director of the University of Florida Program for Shark Research and he keeps the Shark Attack File. Burgess investigates all known shark attacks on humans, and compiles and synthesizes research about each incident. He likes to remind people that for every shark attack on humans, we kill 10,000,000 sharks. He joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some of the misconceptions we have on the sea’s scariest creatures. For more information, visit: natgeowild.com



