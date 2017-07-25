Who Needs the Weekend, When Charles Esten's performing on a Tuesday!

In Tampa Bay, you don’t have to wait until the weekend to be entertained. Charles Esten of CMT's "Nashville," is performing tonight at Ruth Eckerd Hall for the “Nashville In Concert" tour. This month, Charles will become the only artist to ever release a new, original song every single week, for 52 weeks in a row. He launched this #EverySingleFriday release in July 2016. You can Hear these songs by visiting Apple Music and by following online at #EverySingleFriday. Again, the show kicks off today, Tuesday July 25 at Ruth Eckerd Hall / 8 PM. The Nashville In Concert tour features stars of Lionsgate TV series 'Nashville' including Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson. For more info, rutheckerdhall.com



