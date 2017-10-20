Who Wants a Sweet Treat?

Tastykake Dessert Diva Greer Hackett joined Great Day Tampa Bay to showcase a few festive, easy-to-make Halloween treats perfect for the spookiest and sweetest day of the year. Visit tastykake.com or follow them on Facebook @Tastykake for more festive recipe ideas for any occasion.
Ghoulish Ghost Pops
Ingredients:
• 1 Family pack of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets
• Popsicle sticks
• Black icing in piping bag
Instructions:
• Take individual Butterscotch Krimpets and insert a popsicle stick in the cake.
• Next use a little black icing to paint creepy ghost faces onto the front of the Krimpet
Mummy Cakes
Ingredients:
• 1 family pack box of Tastykake Chocolate Bells
• White icing in piping bag
• Ribbon or flat frosting tip
• 1 package of M&Ms
• Black icing in piping bag
• Small pointing frosting tip
Instructions:
• Use Tastykake Chocolate Bell as the base.
• Use white icing with a ribbon or flat frosting tip to pipe on the mummy's wrappings.
• Use a little black frosting as 'glue' for the yellow candy eyes and pipe black frosting dots on the candies for the mummy's pupils.
Graveyard Dirt Cups
Ingredients:
• A few bags of Tastykake's Salted Caramel Kake Chips
• Clear plastic cups
• Chocolate pudding
• Oreos
• Ghost-shaped Peeps
• Black frosting
Instructions:
• Crush a handful of Kake Chips and use those as the base layer in your cup.
• Fold a layer of chocolate pudding on top.
• Layer the pudding and crushed Kake Chips until the cup is full (ending with a layer of pudding).
• Top with crushed Oreos.
• Place a ghost-shaped Peep on top.
• Take a whole Kake Chip, and write "RIP" on it in black icing.
• Stick that in the top layer of pudding in front of the ghost Peep.
