Who Wants a Sweet Treat?

Geer Hackett from Tasty Kake joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:40 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

Tastykake Dessert Diva Greer Hackett joined Great Day Tampa Bay to showcase a few festive, easy-to-make Halloween treats perfect for the spookiest and sweetest day of the year. Visit tastykake.com or follow them on Facebook @Tastykake for more festive recipe ideas for any occasion.

Ghoulish Ghost Pops

Ingredients:

•              1 Family pack of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

•              Popsicle sticks

•              Black icing in piping bag

Instructions:

•              Take individual Butterscotch Krimpets and insert a popsicle stick in the cake.

•              Next use a little black icing to paint creepy ghost faces onto the front of the Krimpet

 

Mummy Cakes

Ingredients:

•              1 family pack box of Tastykake Chocolate Bells

•              White icing in piping bag

•              Ribbon or flat frosting tip

•              1 package of M&Ms

•              Black icing in piping bag

•              Small pointing frosting tip

Instructions:

•              Use Tastykake Chocolate Bell as the base.

•              Use white icing with a ribbon or flat frosting tip to pipe on the mummy's wrappings.

•              Use a little black frosting as 'glue' for the yellow candy eyes and pipe black frosting dots on the candies for the mummy's pupils.

 

Graveyard Dirt Cups

Ingredients:

•              A few bags of Tastykake's Salted Caramel Kake Chips

•              Clear plastic cups

•              Chocolate pudding

•              Oreos

•              Ghost-shaped Peeps

•              Black frosting

Instructions:

•              Crush a handful of Kake Chips and use those as the base layer in your cup.

•              Fold a layer of chocolate pudding on top.

•              Layer the pudding and crushed Kake Chips until the cup is full (ending with a layer of pudding).

•              Top with crushed Oreos.

•              Place a ghost-shaped Peep on top.

•              Take a whole Kake Chip, and write "RIP" on it in black icing.

•              Stick that in the top layer of pudding in front of the ghost Peep.

