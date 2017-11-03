Why Choose Girl Scouts?

Girl scouts is empowering and leaves lasting impressions on young ladies. Hearing the benefits and stories from a scout leader mom who has been a troop leader for 7 years is one of many ways to help define the meaning of Girl Scout Power! Marisa Langford aka Tampa Mama is that mom and she has offered countless amounts of information over the years to educate families in all aspects of life. For more info, go to TampaMama.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV