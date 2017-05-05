Why Suffer? You Don't Have To Live With Pain!

"Crohn's Disease is a terrible disease that affects millions of people each year. Today, we welcomed a successful Tampa Bay lawyer who was on a fast path to success until Crohn's Disease changed his life. Aaron Greenberg and his doctor, Dr. Ashraf Hanna, a board-certified physician and the director of pain management at the Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, Florida joined Great Day Tampa Bay to share some new treatment options for people dealing with Crohn’s Disease. If you have questions regarding treatments with IV Ketamine, please visit www.ivketamine.com or call 727-KETAMINE or 727-538-2646.

