William Dean Chocolates & Big Storm Brewing team up to create a Chocolate Beer

Bill Brown & Joel Moore join GDTB in studio with a Great new pairing.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:29 AM. EST November 08, 2017

There is a contest that goes along with this naming process. The person who is first to submit the winning name chosen for this new beer will receive a private 8-person Big Storm Brewery tour, a tap handle for the new beer, a 20-piece box of William Dean chocolates and a supply of the new Big Storm-William Dean beer. Entrants must be 21 and up and names can be submitted until 10am on November 13th. 

The beer being named is described as a toffee chocolate stout and was crafted to intrigue the palate and invoke thoughts of chocolate covered toffee. A true work of art made from the finest ingredients, this stout pours black with deep garnet highlights. Flavors of sweet toffee and caramelized sugar pair together with a hint of rich, indulgent chocolate. For more info, go to  bigstormbrewery.com
 

