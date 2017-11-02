Wine, Women & shoes!

Ladies, get your squad together. Wine, Women and Shoes is the ultimate girls night out, all for a good cause. Great Day Tampa Bay talked with Patty O’Leary from the Children’s Cancer Center, and heard a story from one of the center’s ambassadors, Nina Marino. Emily Benko from Westshore Diamond, a long-time sponsor of this event, gave us the lowdown of what the shopping experience will be like at Wine, Women and Shoes.

For tickets to Wine, Women and Shoes, go to wwstampa.com. And for more information on the children’s Cancer Center go to childrenscancercenter.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV