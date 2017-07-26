YMCA Free Tampa Summerpalooza Day!

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is dedicated to strengthening families by getting them active and having fun together! Everyone in the Tampa Bay community is invited to a free Summerpalooza party at nine different Tampa YMCA family locations this Saturday, July 29th from 1-4pm. The event is free and open to non-Y members. Each YMCA location will have lots of fun activities for everyone, including pool parties, games, prizes, arts & crafts, water balloon toss, relay activities, movies, music, food, face painting and more! Log onto www.tampaymca.org to find the location nearest you and join the Y this Saturday!

