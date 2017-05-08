You can't help everyone but anyone can help!

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Today we learned how Eckerd Kids and Old McMicky's Farm is helping children in foster care. Adrienne Drew, External Relations Manager with Eckerd Kids and Ralph Zuckerman, owner of Old McMicky's Farm stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to encourage those who have room in their homes and in their hearts to foster or adopt. For more info, please visit eckerd.org or call Eckerd Kids' Foster Parent Recruitment Line at 866-233-0790. For more information about Old McMicky's Farm, please visit their website oldmcmickys.com



