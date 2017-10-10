You Wear the Bra's, Now Read the Book!

For many people, Rhonda Shear will best be remembered as everyone's favorite late-night bedtime, smart-sexy hostess of USA: Up All Night, but did you know now she runs a $100 million lingerie company called Shear Enterprises and has been a fixture on HSN/Home Shopping Networking for years! Did you know that Rhonda's Ahh Bra is now the Number #1 selling bra worldwide? She also just wrote a book called “From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Model, Life Lessons from An Accidental Feminist”.

She joined us to tell us all about it. Book is available on amazon.com now and starting at midnight tonight HSN and Hsn.com. Then bookstores throughout the country. Rhonda will be signing books at Haslams in Saint Petersburg Oct. 14 from 12-4.



You can reach out to rhondashear.com for more product info and rhondashearspeaks.com for speaking engagements.





