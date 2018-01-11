Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP)

The world's largest ballet student scholarship competition and global dance network - will begin its 19th anniversary US Regional season by co-producing its Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala performance with the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 8 p.m. in Ferguson Hall. YAGP nurtures the next generation of dance, by providing scholarship, training and performance opportunities for classically-trained young artists. For additional information about the Youth America Grand Prix organization, please visit yagp.org. Regularly priced tickets for the Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala start at $35 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at strazcenter.org

