"Zeus" from Harlem Globetrotters bounces by!

The Harlem Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent nine decades of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game. On February 22nd @ 7 p.m., fans of one of the most entertaining sports teams in the world, will get a chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters, live in living color at the Amalie Arena. Zeus McClurkin is a Globetrotter who was cut from every team from 7th to 10th grade but finally made his high school team his junior and senior year. He now holds a Guinness world record and he joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us how he eventually found success. For show times and more information, go to harlemglobetrotters.com

