This Young Girl Opted for a Fundraiser Instead of a Birthday Party

Brooklynn Daniel from Indiana turned 8 years old on October 28. Instead of a typical party and gifts, she asked friends to help raise money for her 2 year old friend, Evan. Evan was born with a rare disease called Prader-Willi syndrome. Brooklynn was able

TEGNA 8:08 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories