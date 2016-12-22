10News, Marathon pump Joy to the Bay in Lakeland

10News WTSP anchor/reporter Tammie Fields shares a hug while giving away gasoline as part of Joy to the Bay. WTSP photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The 10News WTSP team swarmed two Marathon stations in Lakeland leaving lots of Polk County folks pumped up.

“I appreciate the gas,” one driver said. “I’ll spread the word and let everyone know what channel to watch.”

Every free tankful brings a smile and a story.

Alton Swindle was running on fumes -- and not just his car.

“I had to go borrow five dollars for gas today. This is a blessing. This makes my holidays right here -- to know someone in the world cares,” he told us teary-eyed.

Daisy Bonilla's sister had a stroke and this gas is going to fuel frequent visits. “This helps a lot. You have no idea how much this helps. I really appreciate it. Thank you, 10News. I appreciate it,” she said.



We filled trucks for work and helped get Chris Smith to a very important day of work.



“That's going to last me all week -- getting back and forth to Miller’s Ale House,” he explained. “Today is my first day.”



Cars transport people to their jobs and motor them home for the holidays. That’s the place a college student longs to be.



“This will mean I won't have to ask my parents for money to go home. I live in Alabama,” she said. “Thank you so much!”



With the help of Marathon, 10News gave the gift of gas and spread some Joy to the Bay. But Courtney Robinson, Bobby Deskins, and Tammie Fields were also on the receiving end.

Courtney gathered hugs and thank you's, Tammie got to hold the sweetest toddler, and Bobby shared laughs with drivers about his real-life (as opposed to TV) height.



“Almost everyone we walk up to says thank you — what a blessing,” reflected Tammie. “We do this every year and we get more out of it than the recipients,” added Bobby.



Santa's sleigh has his reindeer; but our vehicles take gas to go. So at 10News, we like to power some Joy to the Bay.

“Awesome! Thank you guys,” exclaims a woman, blowing us a kiss.

