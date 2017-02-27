Big Top Gala—Big Fun

(Photo: WTSP)

PALMETTO, Fla. -- The Big Top Gala once again proves to be big fun. The annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society took place Saturday night at the Feld Entertainment complex.

10News is a proud sponsor of the gala and Anchor Mark Rivera and Sarasota Reporter Isabel Mascarenas were hosts.

More than 300 people gathered for the event that was full of surprises. World famous daredevil Bello provided a lot of thrills and laughs for the crowd.

Money raised from the gala goes to research and to fund the support services that the American Cancer Society provides people fighting the disease.

A pair of youngsters stole the hearts of everyone attending the gala. In a video, six-year-old Logan Lesselroth told how he saved his younger sister Giana’s life. Giana had leukemia and Logan donated his bone marrow for her life-saving treatment.

Later in the evening, the two were spotted twirling around on the dance floor—cancer far from their minds---as it should be.





(© 2017 WTSP)