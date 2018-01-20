Fun events for Sunday, January 21

(Photo: Chong, Loo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you're a history buff, then you need to head to Brooksville for the Brooksville Raid. With some 15-hundred reenactors, 28 cannons, and 60 horses, this is said to be the largest Civil War reenactment in Florida. It portrays a battle that happened in 1864. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. today, there’s an artillery demonstration at noon and then the battle is at 2:30 p.m. All of this takes place at the Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville and don't forget to bring your own chair.



There's a big Craft Festival on St. Pete Beach today. More than 100 craft artisans are taking part. You'll find their creations, as well as a full green market along Corey Avenue. Pets on leashes are always welcome. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

And in Sarasota, Seafood and Music combine for a tasty treat. The Seafood and Music Festival takes place on Gulfstream and Main near JD Hamel Park. General admission to the event and musical performances are free. Of course, you have purchase your food and drinks. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.





