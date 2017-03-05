Fun events for Sunday, March 5

The annual Picnic in the Park in Tampa features Victorian Era style dress. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times File Photo)

St. Petersburg, Fl - You can Picnic in the Park at the University of Tampa today. Bring your blanket and enjoy some simple pleasures from the Victorian era. There will be Victorian games, models strolling in vintage clothing, and musical entertainment. This event is sponsored by the Henry B. Plant Museum and there’s a special $1 admission from noon to 5:00 p.m.

It's Family Fun Day at the Gasparilla International Film Festival. Bring the kids to Centennial Park in Ybor City for a lot of fun activities including animals from Lowry Park Zoo. And to go along with that animal theme, there’s a free screening of Zootopia at 12:45 p.m.

And today is your last chance to catch the Circus Sarasota Show SYNERGY. The big top is at University Town Center mall. There are performances at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The circus has a variety of amazing acts and Nik Wallenda and his troupe are guaranteed to thrill.









