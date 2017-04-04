Help us feed Tampa Bay's hungry during Cereal for Summer

10News WTSP and Feeding Tampa Bay are teaming up to help feed needy families!. As many as 250,000 children in our area suffer from hunger and the problem is especially critical during the summer months, because they're not getting meals at school.

How you can help!

Businesses, schools, churches, charitable groups and individuals can all participate by donating to Cereal for Summer.

Pick up a large collection box and smaller transport boxes from Feeding Tampa Bay at 4702 Transport Drive, Building 6, Tampa or from 10News at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg. We’d also encourage you to become a collection site for the community. Get your employees and customers involved!

What can I donate?

· Dry cereal – boxes or bags (Think Nutritious!)

· Cereal/Breakfast Bars

· Pop Tarts

· Oatmeal

· You can also make monetary contributions online at www.cerealforsummer.com

When is the Cereal drive?

Cereal for Summer will begin on Monday, April 3 and conclude on Friday, May 5.

We will have collect here at 10News on May 5. We're located at 11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg.

We are also collecting at the following locations...

Brandon Goodwill Superstore 1106 E. Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511

Oxford Goodwill Superstore 11954 C.R. 105, Oxford, FL 34484

Wesley Chapel Goodwill Superstore 2390 Willow Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

St. Petersburg Goodwill Store 10596 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Largo Goodwill Store 1460 Missouri Avenue North, Largo, FL 33770

Spring Hill Goodwill Superstore 4750 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Sonny's BBQ Lakeland North 3611 U.S. Highway 98 north Lakeland, FL 33809

Sonny's BBQ Lakeland South 5910 South Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33813

Sonny's BBQ Brandon 10010 East Adamo Drive Tampa, FL 33619

Sonny's BBQ Carrollwood 15412 North Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa 33618

Sonny's BBQ Sun City 724 Cypress Village Blvd Sun City Center, 33573

Sonny's BBQ Plant City 1102 Goldfinch Drive Plant City 33565

Sonny's BBQ Palm Harbor 30503 Us hwy 19 north Palm Harbor 34684

Sonny's BBQ Largo 2250 Seminole Blvd., Largo 33778

Sonny's BBQ New Port Richey 5130 Little Road New Port Richey 34655

Sonny's BBQ Park Blvd., 4385 Park Blvd North Pinellas Park 33781

Sonny's BBQ St. Petersburg 3650 Tyrone Blvd North St Petersburg 33710

Sonny's BBQ Wesley Chapel 5324 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Elder Insurance Services, LLC Elder Insurance Services - Allstate Office on Jaguar of Tampa Lot, 320 E. Fletcher, Tampa, FL 33612

Nutrition Smart- Carrollwood, 14847 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Nutrition Smart-Wesley Chapel, 1821 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Haden Reid Boutique, 2616 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

Guardian ad Litem Program, 700 E. Twiggs Street, Suite #750, Tampa, FL 33602

FedEx, 8411 Florida Mining Blvd., Tampa, FL 33634

CrossFit WestChase, 13817 Monroes Business Park Unit 104, Tampa, FL 33635

Dance Ferrentino Insurance and Financial, 11049 Countryway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33626

City of St. Petersburg City Hall, 175 5 th Street N., St. Petersburg

Clearwater Police Department, 645 Pierce St., Clearwater

St. Petersburg Police Department, 1300 1 st . Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Gateway Barber, 6545 4 th St. N., St. Petersburg

Gold & Diamond Source/Hands Across the Bay, 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater

Donations will also be accepted at 10News and Feeding Tampa Bay during the drive and if you have a very large amount, you can arrange with Feeding Tampa Bay for pickup. Just call 813-262-2158. Make sure you reference Cereal for Summer and clearly mark your boxes with the name of your group.

© 2017 WTSP-TV