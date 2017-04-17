Neighborhood News April 17 - 23

Head to Demens Landing in St Pete for American State in the Park's presentation of Hairspray starting on April 19. (Photo: American Stage)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of April 17th.

American Stage in the Park starts this week. The musical “Hairspray” promises a lot of laughs. Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday in St. Pete’s Demens Landing Park. The final performance is May 14th.

On Friday, there's a free concert at Water Works Park in Tampa. Country singer Greg White Jr. takes the stage there from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Florida Blueberry Festival is Saturday and Sunday in Brooksville. Besides eating all sorts of yummy blueberry concoctions, you can enjoy music and tire out your kids with all sorts of activities. The Urban Slide promises to be a hit.



