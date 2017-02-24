Neighborhood News February 20 - 26

Blast Friday website

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of February 20th.

Friday, February 24 brings Blast Friday to downtown Clearwater. You can enjoy free music from John Waite at this family-friendly street festival. This Friday there’s also an exotic car show. 10Weather Meteorologist Ashley Batey will be there, so be sure and say ‘hi’.





You can go back in time at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival this weekend. The theme is Chocolate Fantasy. The festival runs weekends through April 2nd on the grounds of MOSI.

And in St. Petersburg, there's also a big Fine Art Festival in North Straub Park this weekend. More than 120 of Florida’s and America’s top fine artists will be selling their work.

(© 2017 WTSP)