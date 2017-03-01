Neighborhood News February 27 – March 5

Gasparilla Film Fest (Photo: Provied)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of February 27th.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) kicks off this week. Opening night is Thursday at the Tampa Theatre. The festival runs through March 9 with many of the films playing at Muvico Centro Ybor.

The Junior League of St. Pete holds its first annual SHOP St. Pete event at the Coliseum this weekend. This is a great way to support local businesses and help the Junior League’s mission.

And on Sunday, March 5 The Take Stock in Children Runs are at Lakewood Ranch. There are runs and walks for every skill level and it’s a fun family event. Money raised by the runs provides college scholarships and mentors for needy students in Manatee County.





(© 2017 WTSP)