New event at Lowry Park Zoo

(Photo: Lowry Park Zoo)

Tampa, Fl – You can Feast with the Beasts this weekend at Lowry Park Zoo. This food, wine, beer, and spirits festival is new to the zoo and takes place the evenings of April 1 and 2. “Lots of food, you’ll definitely be feasting,” says the zoo’s Andrea Alava. “We have the hottest restaurants in Tampa Bay…with unlimited sips and samples at one price.”



This adults-only event takes place in a private party yard with music and other entertainment, and it also includes exclusive access to the Dinos Alive! “Dinos Alive! Is our new experience. We have more than a dozen dinos that move, roar, and interact with you,” explains Alava. Feasters can also explore the rest of the zoo and see all the animals. “It’s a super-fun night, jam-packed with entertainment.”

Feast with the Beasts runs from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $59.95. For more information and tickets click here.

Proceeds from Feast with the Beasts support the zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts.

