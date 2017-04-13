Bikers donate to Cereal for Summer

St. Petersburg, Fl – The 10News Cereal for Summer drive got a big boost Thursday, when Full Throttle Magazine pulled up to the station with a trailer full of cereal.

Full Throttle collected about 800 boxes of cereal during a rally Wednesday night at Quaker Steak & Lube.

10News started Cereal for Summer to help feed hungry kids. Local food banks are especially stressed during the summer, because kids aren’t getting meals at school.

Full Throttle’s Tony Cianci says it makes him feel good to donate. “Because you know that cereal’s going to be eaten,” says Cianci. “You know this is going to feed a kid and that’s what’s awesome. You know they’re not going to go hungry.”

Cianci also challenged other groups and businesses to donate—offering free advertising in his magazine for anyone who donates 800 or more boxes.

Besides the 10News studios, there are other locations throughout the area where you can donate. You can find a location and also donate money here.

10News is teaming with Feeding Tampa Bay on this cereal drive. Feeding Tampa Bay distributes to food banks in a 10-county area.





