Fishing class hooks women

St. Petersburg, Fl – It’s billed as the ‘No-Yelling’ school of fishing. On Friday in Clearwater, there’s a fishing seminar that aims to hook women into the sport. It’s put on by the group Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat Kucera has attended several of the seminars. She says women will learn everything from how to tie knots to backing a boat trailer. “You don’t have to have experience,” she explained. “No one yells at these seminars.”

While the May 20th class at MarineMax is geared towards women, they can bring the males in their lives. “This just brings everyone together,” Kucera said.

On Sunday, May 21st there is also an option for a fishing charter, so you can try out all your new skills. Kucera says the timing is great. “Prime time right now is Tarpon, Snook, Red Fish, and they’re just all fun to catch!”

