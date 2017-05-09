Mayfaire is Mother's Day tradition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For many families in Polk County MidFlorida Mayfaire by-the-Lake is a Mother’s Day tradition. The huge art festival around Lake Morton in Lakeland is now in its 46th year.

“It’s an art show and more,” says Leslie Norman. “There’s something for everyone.”

The art show includes a children’s activity tent and there are also additional activities on Saturday. Mayfaire Saturday Night is a street festival with music and fireworks.

Mayfaire helps raise money for children’s programs at the Polk Museum of Art. “We have summer camp for children in Polk County…and also the 5th graders in Polk County get to come to see the museum for free,” explains Joy Williams.

Thousands of people attend Mayfaire and organizers suggest parking at Florida Southern

College and taking a free shuttle to the festival. There are also special services for people with mobility problems.

© 2017 WTSP-TV