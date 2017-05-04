Cereal for Summer Ping Pong Tournament

TAMPA -- Eight companies got together on Thursday evening to talk some smack, smack around a Ping-Pong ball, and help smack down hunger.

VACO Tampa organized the event in their office lobby in order to gather donations for Cereal for Summer. And VACO sure found some creative ways to decorate with cereal. Boxes lined windows and stacks formed tables.

10News wants to thank the following companies for making this party with a purpose so successful: Power Design, Tampa Bay Business Journal ELITE, 81Bay Brew, West Point Underwriters, Tampa Bay Rowdies, IT Authorities, Dobler Consulting, Salt Block Catering and DJ Fresh.

Friday, May 5th is the last day to donate to Cereal for Summer. Please bring all your donations to the 10News studios from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. You’ll get a chance to meet some of our staff and receive a small gift as supplies last.

