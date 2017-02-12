Fun events for Sunday, February 12th

(Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Florida State Fair is here; the rides, the food, the games—you know you love it! And there’s something new this year. It’s called the Midway Sky Eye. It's the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America. From the top, you're supposed to be able to see for 15 miles. Construction was continuing on the wheel after the fair’s opening day, so if you want to ride--better check ahead and make sure it’s in operation. The fair continues through February 20th.

There's a lot to see and do at Little Everglades Ranch during its Ranch Days celebration. This place near Dade City is just beautiful and you can get a guided tour any number of ways--including one by amphibious vehicle. There's live music on two stages and who doesn't like an exotic snake or bird show.

There's a big craft festival in downtown Dunedin today. This one has been going on for 25 years now. More than 200 crafters will be selling their wares along Main Street--with prices to suit all budgets.

And finally at Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg they're holding a Flamingo Festival. This celebrates the one-year anniversary of the new flock there. You’ll find music, wine, beer, kids activities and of course the beautiful birds. The party gets started at noon.







(© 2017 WTSP)