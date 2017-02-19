Fun events for Sunday, February 19th

(Photo: WTSP)

St. Petersburg, Fl – It is festival season in Florida and there are several fun ones going on today.

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Music Festival is a great place to catch some music and fill your stomach with some catches from the sea. It's going on in Coachman Park today. General admission is free and gates open at noon.

Italian food and music more to your liking? Well, then head to Safety Harbor for the San Gennaro Festa. This is a street fair celebrating Italian heritage. You can grab a cannoli and enjoy a blast from the past--Joey Dee and the Starliters entertain. This festival benefits The Italian-American Women of Today (L.I.A.D.O.) and several charities the group supports.



And if you want to go way, way back in time--then the Bay Area Renaissance Festival is for you. This is on the grounds of MOSI. The theme today Highland Fling, so along with all the jousting, there will be some Highland games as well. The festival runs weekends through April 2nd.





