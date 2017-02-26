Fun events for Sunday, February 26

(Photo: WTSP)

St. Petersburg, Fl - There's a big Fine Art Festival in St. Petersburg. More than 120 artisans have set up shop in North Straub Park. You'll find all types of art for sale at this outdoor gallery. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can take a walk on the wild side at Lowry Park zoo. Besides all the regular creatures there, dinosaurs have also taken up residency. These life-sized dinosaurs move and make sounds. This special Dinos Alive! exhibit is included in zoo admission.



And there's a very special birthday party going on at Old McMicky's Farm today. The public's invited to celebrate Eric Piburn's 10th Birthday. Eric's a favorite here at 10News. You’ll find a lot of family fun at the farm with animals, movie heroes, music, and bounce houses. Proceeds go to help pay for Eric's medical expenses.









