Fun events for Sunday, January 15

There's a huge dog show going on in Brooksville. All breeds from all over the country will be strutting their stuff all day long. This is held outdoors at the Florida Classic Park . (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There's a big sport kite competition and festival going on behind the Thunderbird Resort on Treasure Island Beach. This is really fun to watch! Kite flyers will be performing to music and flying multi-line kites. Of course you'll find all sorts of kites for sale there too and you can even take a shot at flying them—no Charlie Brown, kite-eating trees around.

The Winter Fine Art Festival is going on in Sarasota. This year it's in downtown on Main Street between Orange and Osprey. Local, regional and national artists will have their works on display. You'll find all forms--including wearable art.



And there's a huge dog show going on in Brooksville. All breeds from all over the country will be strutting their stuff all day long. This is held outdoors at the Florida Classic Park, so bring your own chair. Admission is free, but there's a $5 parking fee. And of course you'll find all sorts of doggie products for sale.





(© 2017 WTSP)