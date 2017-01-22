Fun events for Sunday, January 22

(Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art in Tarpon Springs is celebrating its 15th Anniversary today. There's free admission, some refreshments, and also art activities for both children and adults. Docent tours are at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

In Sarasota, two great things combine for the Seafood and Music Festival. This takes place in Selby Five Points Park. Admission and parking are free, so it’s easy to enjoy a variety of seafood choices and some live music from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

And if you've ever thought about hitting the road in an RV--your first stop should be the Florida State Fairgrounds. The largest RV show in the nation is there today. More than 14-hundred RV's are on display. It's so big there are even trams to help you get around.





