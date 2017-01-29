Fun events for Sunday, January 29

Sunday Community Events for January 29, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -– There’s a great art festival today that is long on tradition. Temple Beth-El in St. Petersburg has been staging this event for 44 years now. The festival showcases more than 170 national and international artists. Indoor galleries feature original painting, ceramics, and jewelry. And there's an outdoor sculpture garden too. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today and Temple Beth-El is located at 400 Pasadena Avenue South.

You can have a great time listening to blues music and chowing down on wings and barbeque at the Cheval Country Club today. The Wings, BBQ and Blues Festival is a new fundraiser for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Bring the family, because there's a big fun area for the kids. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Cheval C.C. is located at 4312 Cheval Boulevard in Lutz.



And little ones can also learn all about the Chinese New Year today at the Glazer Children's Museum. You can celebrate the Year of the Rooster with special programs and more. The museum in downtown Tampa is open from 1:00 p.. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.



And if you're considering some home improvements, a great place to spot the latest trends and get some advice is at the Tampa Bay Home Show. This is a big one folks at Tropicana Field and here's the best thing—there’s free parking and admission. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.













